VERDA MAE COSMAN Cedar Rapids Verda Mae Cosman, 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Dec. 22, 2019, with her loving family by her side. The family had private graveside services at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Daniel K. (Cris) Cosman of Marion; daughters, Denise Yochum of Cedar Rapids and Pamela Cosman of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Joshua D. (Bethanie) Cosman of Zionsville, Ind., Cory (Leticia) Cosman of Marion, Jason Beauregard of Garrison and James Yochum (Heather) of Cedar Rapids; niece, Jamie Taft of Marion; plus several great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gus Cosman, in 1996; brothers, Tony and Robert Hinders; and her wonderful sister and brother-in-law, who we all loved, Gladys and Jim Taft. Verda was born Aug. 12, 1926, on the family farm in Grundy Center, Iowa, to Minnie and Tony Hinders. Mom was a Depression-era child who never forgot where she came from and instilled in all of us the meaning of right and wrong. She was also one of the sweetest women you could ever know. After graduation from Grundy Center High School in the middle of World War II, she worked at Grundy County REC as a secretary, until she met a fascinating young Greek school teacher/administrator who swept her off her feet with his ballroom dancing and dark good looks! For years, she and Gus enjoyed dancing most every Saturday evening. They were both outstanding at it. They shared 44 years of marriage. She also had a wonderful singing voice and aspired at one time to be a singer, but love got in the way. She was a simple woman at heart who realized the good things came from family and not money, instilled in her during the Great Depression, although no one ever wanted for anything with mom around. She would give you her last dollar if she believed in you, and believe in us all she did! Mom had a nine-month battle with lung cancer and finally had to go, but she knew us to the end and knew we were all there. There is a new angel in heaven. Per her wishes there will be no service. The family wishes to sincerely thank Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha for the compassionate care given her during her time of need. We would ask any donations be sent to them for the wonderful work and care they give every day. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019