VERLE "BUSTER" BROOKS Central City Verle "Buster" Brooks, 76, of Central City, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his home in Central City. Family will greet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home officiated by the Rev. Brody Tubaugh. Burial will follow in Strawberry Point Cemetery, Strawberry Point, Iowa. Verle was born on Jan. 3, 1943, in West Union, Iowa, the son of Albert Earl and Nellie Vione (Sargent) Brooks. He graduated from Strawberry Point High School. Verle served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1961 to 1965. He worked as a machine assembler and tester for 32 years at Cherry-Burrell. Verle also worked in the tree cutting business; he was a natural arborist. Verle taught his children the value of hard work. He enjoyed hunting with friends and family and participating in the Tarpon Rodeo fishing tournament with his cousins in Louisiana. Verle was a friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Verle is survived by his son, Bryan (Heather) Brooks; two daughters, Debbie Sosa and Julie (Corey) Paullins; one grandson, Andrew (Nicole) Tyne; five granddaughters, Atasha (Nikki) Sosa, Brittany (Isaiah) Pirtle, Shelby Brooks, Meghin Paullins (Danial Donley) and Brylea Brooks; five great-grandsons and one on the way; eight siblings, Verdis (John) Feller, Verlene Kelly, Val Jean Berg, Veronica Fugate, Valetta Radloff, Vaylard (Betty) Brooks, Vikki (Jim) Welsh and Victor Brooks; sister-in-law, Ardel Brooks; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Vincent and Vance Brooks; and two brothers-in-law, Joe and Harley. A memorial fund has been established in Verle's memory to benefit Veterans Memorial Park in Central City. Please share a memory of Verle at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019