VERLEE BULINE HOGAN Iowa City Verlee Buline Hogan passed into life everlasting on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to join her beloved husband, Don Hogan, whom she longed to join following his passing in 2004, having been married for nearly 57 years. Born to Charlie and Alma Hudachek Buline, Verlee was the youngest of their three children. Her childhood was spent on the farm where she was born, north of Lone Tree, playing in the outdoors, working on 4-H projects, and assisting with the farm work. At the age of 18, in the middle of World War II, she informed her parents she was not going to spend her life on a farm and moved to Iowa City to strike out on her own as an independent working woman. While working in the nutrition department at the University of Iowa Hospital she met a young Don Hogan, and as she put it, "her life began." Whether it was singing Czech songs, dancing the polka, loudly cheering for her sons in their school athletic careers, vacationing the United States with Don, or hosting church potlucks, Verlee loved to enjoy life and loved people. Her words of encouragement to all who knew her were, "Go for your dreams and enjoy them while you can!" A woman of faith, and cherishing family, Verlee never met someone she couldn't make feel at home. Her life was dedicated to loving and praying for her family, including not only her two sons, but her many nieces and nephews. She shared her gifts of cooking, gardening, and painting with neighbors and friends, always seeking to bring them joy. At the end of her life, at age 95, she was still painting cards for her great-granddaughters. Verlee is survived by her sons, Wayne (Colleen) Hogan of Iowa City and Mark (Krista) Hogan of Nashville, Tenn. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Grant Hogan of Iowa City, Suzanne (Evan) Lortie of Ashburn, Va., Emma (Dusty) Rexrode of Mount Solon, Va. and Mara (Dylan) Mayorquin of Nashville, Tenn.; and three great-granddaughters, Josephine and Felicity Lortie and Beverly Rexrode. She also is survived by three sisters-in-law, Shirley Hills Buline, Phyllis Hogan Zarzour and Sherrie Hogan McCurdy; and many nieces and nephews and their extended families. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; her best friend and sister-in-law, Patricia Hogan Schuessler; her sister, Alice Buline Meyer; and her brother, Archie Buline; as well as her parents. The family would like to express their appreciation for care provided by Dr. Craig Champion, the staff at Legacy and the caregivers at Mercy Hospital. Public visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Verlee's service will be livestreamed on Monday morning. To view, please search "Remembering Verlee Hogan" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Verlee Hogan Memorial Fund with contributions being distributed to her favorite charities, such as Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
