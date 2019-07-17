VERLIN EAKER Mechanicsville Verlin Eaker, 86, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home, nearly nine months after the passing of his beloved wife, Sharon. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon by Pastor Josh Swaim. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the funeral home. Survivors include his children, Dawn Stieger of Cedar Rapids, Terry Eaker of Holtwood, Pa., and Scott (Karen) Eaker of Rochester, Minn.; grandchildren, Dayna Stieger, Stephanie (Jeremiah) Phams, Shauna Dietrick, Terry Jr. "TJ" (Heather) Eaker, Koby Eaker, Jarryd (Samantha) Eaker and Derek Eaker; great-grandchildren, Swayzie Duecker, Caeden Dietrick, Wrigley Dietrick, Uryah Dietrick, Savannah Dietrick, Macey Eaker, Madelynn Eaker and Carter Eaker; sister-in-law, Lana (Wes) Johnson; brother-in-law, Earl Goetz; nieces and nephews, Keri (David) Yerhart, Tara (Eric) Johnson Krumm, Chad Johnson, Greg (Carmen) Goetz, Troy (Cathy) Goetz, Susan (Leo Jr.) Matzeder, Jeff (Suzi) Goetz, Larry Worke, Dick (Jan) Worke and Dean Mesenbring; beloved dog, Tiffany; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. Verlin Lyle Eaker was born June 3, 1933, in Blooming Prairie, Minn., to Amos and Mabel (Dahl) Eaker. He grew up on the farm and graduated from high school there. He later married Sharon Kime on March 13, 1955. They resided in Austin, Minn., and Blooming Prairie, Minn., until moving to Cedar Rapids in 1966. They later moved to Mechanicsville in 1977. Verlin worked in insulation and siding. He also belonged to the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local 81. Most recently, he worked as a supervisor in the Cedar Rapids Recycling department until his retirement. Verlin enjoyed euchre and Canadian fishing trips with Sharon, family and friends, Ernie and Joyce Ludvicek. Verlin's passion was racing; he raced stock cars from 1955 to 1980 at many Midwest tracks. Running mostly half-mile tracks, he raced regularly at Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Davenport, Independence, Oskaloosa and West Liberty. Of his many racing accomplishments, the biggest wins of his racing career included the World 100, Miller 100, Yankee Dirk Track Classic and three consecutive Challenge Cup wins. He was awarded several Hall of Fame inductions, including the Independence Motor Speedway, Chateau Speedway in Lansing, Minn., National Dirt Track in Florence, Ky., and Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids. Verlin was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 63 years, Sharon; sister, Ruby Worke; sister-in-law, Carol Goetz; brother-in-law, Jack Worke; and niece, Vickie Mesenbring. Please share your support and memories with Verlin's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com, under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019