VERLYN STOLTE Anamosa Verlyn Stolte, 74, died Friday at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa with interment in Lisbon Cemetery. Pastor Rodney Bluml will officiate. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Verlyn requested no flowers and that memorials be made to Camp Courageous or Jones County 4-H. Surviving is her husband, Gerald; two children, Vanita Loy of Fairview and Vance (Shayna) Stolte of Temecula, Calif.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Roger (Rita Knudson) Gray of Swisher; and a brother-in-law, John Krob of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Virginia Krob. Verlyn Kay Gray was born Dec. 5, 1944, in Anamosa, Iowa. She was the daughter of James and Lorena Dorcas, Gray. Verlyn graduated from Lincoln High School in Stanwood with the Class of 1963. She married Gerald Stolte on Sept. 29, 1963, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stanwood. Verlyn did babysitting in her home for many years. She was very active in the Jones County 4-H program, she volunteered at Jones Regional Hospital, was active in the Morley Women's Club and the Morley Community Club. She loved to walk and walked every morning near her home. She also walked in the Jones County , March of Dimes walks and for breast cancer. She enjoyed gardening and going to garage sales. Published in The Gazette on June 3, 2019