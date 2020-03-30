|
VERN FERRELL THUDIUM Bradenton, Fla. Vern Ferrell Thudium, 92, passed away March 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Vern was born on a farm near New Boston, Mo., May 15, 1927. After he graduated from high school, Vern served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines. When his service in the Navy ended, Vern attended the University of Iowa and obtained a B.S. and M.S. degree in pharmacy. He practiced pharmacy at the University of Iowa, University of Michigan and William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich. He retired from William Beaumont Hospital in 1990 as a hospital administrator and president of Shared Services. Vern married Geneva Jean Guyer in 1946. They had three children: Phyllis McKee of Traer, Iowa, Mark Thudium of Sterling Heights, Mich., and Scott Thudium of Aguanga, Calif. He also is survived by one brother, Gary Thudium of Wichita, Kan.; six granddaughters; and 12 great-grandchildren. His wife Geneva preceded him in death on April 15, 2012. He married Leveda Mae Loughrey May 4, 2013. She has three children: Linda Mann, Lani Hershberger and Lorrie Binkley, who live in Bradenton, Fla. A private ceremony will be held with interment at Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020