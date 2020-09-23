VERN MALVIN MARTENSEN Cedar Rapids Vern Malvin Martensen, 87, Cedar Rapids, formerly of Springville, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Vern was born Aug. 25, 1933, in Monticello, the son of Malvin and Vera Westphal Martensen. He graduated from Wyoming High School. On June 5, 1955, he was united in marriage to Artis Ehlers at the Methodist Church in Wyoming. Vern is survived by his three children, Wendy (Kirk) Davis of Cedar Rapids, Craig (Bonnie) Martensen of Cedar Rapids and Chris (Tamara) Martensen of Nashville, Tenn.; his brother, Dean (Jan) Martensen of Marion; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Artis. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
