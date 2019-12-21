|
|
VERNA ANNA MEDBERRY West Union Verna Anna Medberry, 96, of West Union, formerly of Volga, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, due to natural causes. Verna was born Oct. 1, 1923, the daughter of Henry W. and Sabina Gross at her family's Eldorado, Iowa, farm home. She attended Dover No. 2 School in Eldorado until she entered West Union High School. She continued her post-secondary education at Cedar Rapids Business College and upon graduation 1942 was employed at 1st National Bank, West Union, Iowa, until her marriage to Glen Medberry Aug. 14, 1949. They farmed north of Volga, Iowa, until retiring to Elgin, Iowa. Glen passed away Feb. 10, 2014. Verna resided at Stoney Brook Village, West Union, Iowa, the past five years. St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado, Iowa, was Verna's faith home where she was baptized, confirmed in the Christian faith and married. Verna and Glen were members of Elgin Lutheran Church. Verna enjoyed many years of teaching Sunday school, being an active member and serving in the leadership of Elgin Lutheran Ladies Aid and WELCA, membership in Highland Township Goodwill and being a leader for the Marion Busy Bees 4-H club. She graduated with a B.A. in fine arts from Upper Iowa College in 1993. Verna will be fondly remembered for her loving devotion to her family, especially her husband, Glen, and her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Polly (Bruce) Pattison of Urbandale, Iowa, and Rob (Dawn) Medberry of Volga, Iowa; grandchildren: her daughter, Linda's children, Fredric (Jenn) Wiegel of Burlington, N.C., Anna Wiegel, West Des Moines, and granddaughter, Dava Wiegel, Max (Ames, Iowa), Madelin, Maria and Mayleigh Medberry, and Allison Pattison of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Arlene (the late Quinton) Olson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; infant son, Mark Medberry; daughter, Linda Flanders; grandson, Austin Pattison; brothers, Art (Louise), Richard (Frances) and Heine (Irene) Gross; her sisters, Lottie (Ernest) Koester and Lucille (Ronald) Grafenberg. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Elgin, Iowa. Inurnment: Elgin Cemetery. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Elgin Lutheran Church, Elgin, Iowa. Inurnment will follow at Elgin Cemetery, Elgin, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elgin is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019