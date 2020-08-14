VERNA BEITZ Hopkinton Verna Beitz, 75, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after an illness of several months. Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Please sign Verna's online guest book at goettschonline.com
. Surviving are four children, Brian (Angie) Beitz, Monticello, Brenda (Klark) Hagen, Scotch Grove, Nicole (Don) Kraus, Prairieburg, and Travis (Jennifer Tuetken) Beitz, Monticello; eight grandchildren, Ashley Beitz, Halee Andersen, Cody Beitz, Whitney Boysen, Allison Kraus, Kennedy Kraus, Trevor Beitz, and Jaelynn Kraus; six great-grandchildren; numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; her husband, James Meader; her sister, Naomi Soppe, Durant; and in-laws, Dick Rundle, Mount Vernon, Leon (Sharon) Beitz, Hopkinton, Maynard (Calista) Beitz, Fort Collins, Colo., Charlotte Emerson, Manchester, Donna (Chuck) Hettinger, Greeley, Colo., Diane Beitz, Manchester, and Gerald (Susan) of Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman, in 1993; two sisters, Arlene Bader Bleadorn and Judy Rundle; and her brother, Bob Aldrich. Verna Aldrich was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Vernon and Violet Rose Meyer Aldrich. She graduated from the Anamosa Community schools in 1963. She met her future husband while working at the Monty Cafe. Verna married Norman Beitz on March 8, 1964, at Peace United Church of Christ. Monticello. The couple farmed near Buck Creek, and Verna also worked at Collins Radio. She retired from Collins in 2005. She married James Meader on June 30, 2018. Verna made cakes and cupcakes for every occasion. She loved to go bowling and spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She tried never to miss an event that the grandkids were participating in.