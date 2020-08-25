1/1
Verna Cartano
VERNA MARIE CARTANO Cedar Rapids Verna Marie Cartano, 77, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully at her home, The Gardens of Cedar Rapids, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, following a stroke. Verna was born April 3, 1943, in Monticello, Iowa. She was the youngest child of Pauline Emma Ommen and Bernard Clark Thompson. Verna married Ronald Guy Cartano on Sept. 4, 1971, in Buck Creek, Iowa. She was employed by Rockwell Collins and retired after 36 years of employment. In her retirement, she worked at the Learning Ladder. She was an active member of Buffalo United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. Verna is survived by her daughter, Denise Martinson of South Carolina and her son, Mark (Jill) Cartano of Palo, Iowa. She had three grandchildren, Colton (Chey) Martinson of Cedar Rapids, Anna Martinson of Marion and Paige (Clay) Kwater of Marion. She had one great-grandson, Owen Martinson. She also is survived by a sister, Kathryn (Henry John) Zylstra of Alburnett. A funeral service is planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Buffalo United Methodist Church. Verna will be buried at the cemetery in Buck Creek, Iowa, following the service.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
