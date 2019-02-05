|
|
VERNA L. COX Iowa City Verna L. Cox, 78, a longtime Iowa City area resident, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Eastern Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Foundation. For a more complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019