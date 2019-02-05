Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Cox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Verna Cox Obituary
VERNA L. COX Iowa City Verna L. Cox, 78, a longtime Iowa City area resident, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Eastern Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Foundation. For a more complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries