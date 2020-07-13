1/1
Verna Ione Jones
1934 - 2020
VERNA IONE JONES Cedar Rapids Verna Ione Jones, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private family funeral service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A mask is encouraged due to social distancing guidelines. The funeral service will be live streamed on Wednesday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed at: client.tribucast.com/tcid/90721825. Verna was born Feb. 7, 1934, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Lewis and Velma Stoner. She attended Independence High School. Verna worked at Collins Radio (Rockwell) for 37 years before retiring. She then worked 10 years part-time at Dollar General. Verna bowled for more than 50 years, and was still active in a league at the age of 85. She loved her dogs passionately, gardening and occasional gambling. She made many friends along the way and will be missed by all. Verna is survived by her son, Randy (Jackie) Stone of Lilburn, Ga.; a sister, Connie (Craig) Klinefelter of Reinbeck, Iowa; three brothers, Norman (Louise) Stoner of North Liberty, Iowa, Dan Stoner of Independence, Iowa, and Wes Stoner of Appleton, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews and loving family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and one sister. Memorial donations may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
