|
|
VERNAL "RED" G. MOORE Grays Harbor, Wash. Vernal "Red" G. Moore, 84, a longtime resident of Grays Harbor, Wash., passed away on March 11, 2020, in Montesano, Wash. Red was born April 26, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Glen and Geneva (Leatherberry) Moore. He was raised on a farm, graduating from Franklin High School, Cedar Rapids in 1954. Red joined the U.S. Navy and was in boot camp at Great Lakes, Ill., just 15 days after graduation. He caught the USS Coral Sea in mid-cruise in Naples, Italy, shortly after boot camp. After returning to Norfolk, Va., he was sent to Boilerman Class "A" school in Philadelphia. After three Mediterranean Sea cruises and a cruise around South America, the USS Coral Sea docked in Bremerton, Wash. After the Coral Sea was decommissioned, he was transferred to the USS Midway for recommissioning. Red was honorably discharged Boiler Repairman 1st Class Petty Officer in June 1958. Red went to work for Iowa Electric Light and Power Co. (Sixth Street Power Station) in Cedar Rapids. He received his stationary steam engineering degree from International Correspondence School, Scranton, Pa., in 1962. Red married Jane L. Stopsen from Aberdeen, Wash., in 1958. They had two children, Larry R. Moore (Christy) of Ocean Shores and Kimberly L. Moore of Aberdeen, Wash. They lived in Iowa for five years before moving to Aberdeen, Wash. They later divorced. Red married Rose M. Allebaugh in 1972. She had two children from a previous marriage, Daniel E. Allebaugh of Pe Ell, Wash., and Del W. Allebaugh of Aberdeen, Wash. Red helped raise both boys and considered them his sons. Red was a shift engineer at the Weyerhauser Pulp Mill in Cosmopolis, retiring after 34 years in 1997. He returned to the mill many times, after retirement for annual outages, equipment startups, mill closures and the Cosmo start-up. Red coached youth baseball in Aberdeen for 24 years, including Little League and senior Babe Ruth. He had many hobbies. He loved to work with his hands. Woodworking was probably his favorite, since he was a finish carpenter. He restored two vehicles and had a wonderful garden. Red was very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a 60-year member. He was Post Quartermaster for 22 years at the Montesano VFW Post 2455 and the recipient of four all-state "White Hat" awards. He served as post service officer and was a member of the Post Color Guard. He also was a life "Charter Member" of AMVETs Post 1926 in Montesano and post treasurer. Red is survived by his wife, Rose Mary; children, Larry, Kim, Dan and Del; and six grandchildren, April, Tyler, Karli, Derek, Hadley and Reilly; and one great-grandchild, Millie. His brother, Robert P. Moore passed away in 1997. The family asks that donations be made to the Montesano VFW. A Celebration of Life will take place in Red's honor from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Montesano's VFW Memorial Park, 128 WA-107. Arrangements by Harrison Family Mortuary.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020