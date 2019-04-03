VERNETTA SCHMIDT Thornton, Colo. Vernetta Schmidt, 92, of Thornton, Colo., formerly of Buffalo, Minn., passed away March 23, 2019, at Greenridge Place in Westminster, Colo. Vernetta was born Dec. 24, 1926. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erven; mother, Minnie; father, Ernest; son, Ryan; daughter, Wanda; sister, Jeanette; and brothers, Elroy and Jerry. Vernetta enjoyed volunteering at the Buffalo Community Toy Shop (now named after her husband, "The Erv Schmidt Toy Shop," in Buffalo). She enjoyed assembling and painting the thousands of toys built and donated to fire departments, police departments and hospitals to be given to children. Vernetta worked on the farm and held full-time jobs but, most of all, was a loving and caring spouse, mother and grandmother. Vernetta and Erven were married for 67 blessed years before Erven's passing. She is survived by her sons, Gary (Carrie) of Cedar Rapids and Allen (Pam) of Thornton; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Arlene. Arrangements for a service/celebration of life to be held in Buffalo, Minn., are being planned along with a private burial service at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, Minn. Cards can be mailed to the family at: 9595 Pecos St. No. 123, Thornton, CO 80260. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary