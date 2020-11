VERNON FRANCIS KOENIGHAIN Iowa City Vernon Francis Koenighain, 69, of Oxford, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Public graveside services with military honors will take place at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. The services will be livestreamed for friends and extended family. Please share your support and memories with Vern's family and find a link to the livestream details on his Livestream Link at www.gayandciha.com under obituaries. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Vern's family and his services.