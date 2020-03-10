|
VERNON HANUS Traer Vernon Hanus, 91, of Traer, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. Burial will follow in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in rural Clutier with military rites. Overton Funeral Home in Traer is handling the arrangements. Condolences: www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020