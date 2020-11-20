VERNON KOEHN Victor Vernon Koehn, 85, of Victor, Iowa, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. A public funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at St James Lutheran Church in Victor. A face mask will be required to those attending the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Victor Memorial Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting funeral receptions, no reception will be held. A public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be present, and the visitation will be limited to 15 people at a given time. A face mask will be required for those attending the visitation. Memorials may be designated to St. James Lutheran Church and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Vernon's family online at www.smithfh.com
. Vernon is survived by his children, Stephanie (Tom) Thul of Clear Lake, Iowa, Stephen (Connie) Koehn of Montezuma, Iowa, Shawn Koehn of West Des Moines and Shelly (Hud) Koehn of Dallas Center, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kae Koehn, in 2000; sister, Darlene Smith; and nephews, Kevin Lawson and Brian Smith.