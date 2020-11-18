VERNON LEO KUHN Cedar Rapids Vernon Leo Kuhn, 84, of Walker, Iowa, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Private funeral and burial services will be held. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Urbana, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point, Iowa, is assisting the family. Vernon was born on Nov. 8, 1936, the son of William and Mary (Nie) Kuhn. He was united in marriage to Lorna J. Tilson on June 23, 1958, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vinton, Iowa. Vernon spent his life farming. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana, and a member of Farm Bureau. Vernon could build, engineer or fix anything. The project that gave him the most fulfillment was digging a pond and building a covered bridge on his property, where he and Lorna enjoyed their retirement. Vernon loved entertaining his children and grandchildren; above all else, they were his greatest joy. Survivors include his children, Don (Laurie) Kuhn and Denise (John) Sherrets, all of Walker, Deanna Trumbull of Iowa City, Darrell Kuhn of Cedar Rapids, and Danette (Johnnie) Osborne of Walker; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Harold (Donna) Kuhn of Lee's Summit, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorna in 2009; sons, David and Duane Kuhn; and son-in-law, Ray Trumbull. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana. Please share a memory of Vernon at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
