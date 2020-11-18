1/1
Vernon Leo Kuhn
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VERNON LEO KUHN Cedar Rapids Vernon Leo Kuhn, 84, of Walker, Iowa, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Private funeral and burial services will be held. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Urbana, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point, Iowa, is assisting the family. Vernon was born on Nov. 8, 1936, the son of William and Mary (Nie) Kuhn. He was united in marriage to Lorna J. Tilson on June 23, 1958, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vinton, Iowa. Vernon spent his life farming. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana, and a member of Farm Bureau. Vernon could build, engineer or fix anything. The project that gave him the most fulfillment was digging a pond and building a covered bridge on his property, where he and Lorna enjoyed their retirement. Vernon loved entertaining his children and grandchildren; above all else, they were his greatest joy. Survivors include his children, Don (Laurie) Kuhn and Denise (John) Sherrets, all of Walker, Deanna Trumbull of Iowa City, Darrell Kuhn of Cedar Rapids, and Danette (Johnnie) Osborne of Walker; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Harold (Donna) Kuhn of Lee's Summit, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorna in 2009; sons, David and Duane Kuhn; and son-in-law, Ray Trumbull. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana. Please share a memory of Vernon at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved