DR. VERNON PAUL VARNER Coralville Dr. Vernon Paul Varner, MD, JD, 77, of Iowa City, died at home in his sleep this past Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, of natural causes, following an extended illness. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 14, at Crossview Fellowship in Keokuk, Iowa, 1807 High St., Keokuk, IA 52632. In lieu of sending flowers, Vernon's family asks that you make a donation to the Iowa chapter of Physicians for Social Responsibility: psriowa.org/donations_single.html For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019