Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Varner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Vernon Paul Varner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Vernon Paul Varner Obituary
DR. VERNON PAUL VARNER Coralville Dr. Vernon Paul Varner, MD, JD, 77, of Iowa City, died at home in his sleep this past Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, of natural causes, following an extended illness. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 14, at Crossview Fellowship in Keokuk, Iowa, 1807 High St., Keokuk, IA 52632. In lieu of sending flowers, Vernon's family asks that you make a donation to the Iowa chapter of Physicians for Social Responsibility: psriowa.org/donations_single.html For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now