VERNON "VERN" WILLIAM SEBETKA Walker Vernon "Vern" William Sebetka, 73, of Walker, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Dunkard Cemetery in Toddville, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements. Vern was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Milo Wencil and Rose (Osvald) Sebetka. In 1964, he graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. Vern served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 during the Vietnam War. Vern worked at Dearborn Brass before becoming a firefighter for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. He retired in 2002 as a lieutenant of the Cedar Rapids Fire Department after 32 years of service. On June 3, 1978, Vern married the former Virginia "Ginger" Enos. Vern enjoyed hunting, raising Coonhounds and farming his small acreage near Walker. He attended First Assembly of God, Cedar Rapids, and later was a media member of the Family Worship Center. Vern's family includes his three stepchildren, Kimberly (Ray) Ditano and Kristina McGrew, all of Queen Creek, Ariz., and Kevin McGrew of Lyman, S.C.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Ivette) Sebetka of Rockledge, Fla.; sisters, Margaret Langr of Topeka, Kan., and Rose Pudil of Cedar Rapids; in-laws, Paula Ashbacher, Marilyn Enos and Paul and Karen Enos; and a fellow hunter and good neighbor, Byron Walker. Vern's family who have passed are his parents, Milo and Rose Sebetka; his beloved wife of 39 years, Ginger Sebetka; brother and his wife, John and Pat Sebetka; sisters and their spouse, Jane and Frank Saylor, Agnes and Mike Mulaley and Mary Jo and John Culp; and in-laws, Stan Langer, John Pudil, Paul and Gladys Enos, Rudolf Ashbacher, Jerry Enos, Keith Enos, Dale Enos, Karen Enos, Bruce Enos, Kevin Enos and Duane Enos. Please share a memory of Vern at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020
