VERNON VACEK Monticello Vernon Vacek, 58, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away April 13, 2020, following a two-year journey with early onset dementia. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Prairieburg, Iowa. If you would like to go to the cemetery at this time, we request that you stay at or in your car. Vern was born in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Oct. 15, 1961. He graduated from Oxford Junction High School in 1980. Vern married Julie Kraus Carl on his birthday in 1994. They were married for 25 years. Vern worked as a police officer in Oxford Junction, Monticello and Lisbon for 28 years. He was an active DARE office and a proud member of the Monticello Fire Ddepartment, retiring in 2016. In his spare time, he enjoyed helping local farmers and camping with family. He is survived by his wife, Julie; daughters, Megan (Mike) Bies, Michelle (Cody) Rollinger and Melissa Allardyce; six grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (John) Delong, Carla (Kevin) Matt and Vicky Vacek; and brother, George Vacek. Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Zeke and Janice Vacek. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be designated to Jones Regional Medical Center Foundation to support Alzheimer patients and caregivers, www.unitypoint.org/anamosa/ways-to-give.aspx or mail to 1795 Highway 64 East, Anamosa, IA 52205. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020