|
|
VERONA A. 'VAL' THOMPSON Cedar Rapids Verona A. "Val" Thompson, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. A funeral service celebrating Val's life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Entombment will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour before services at the chapel on Wednesday. Survivors include her daughters, Mona Ritter of Lakewood, Colo., and Julie (Larry) Nelson of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Brian Miller, Megan Bossard, Sara Sanders and Mark Miller; and great-grandchildren, Evan and Brendan Miller, Bryan, Austin, Carter and Michelle Bossard, Taylor Sanders, and baby Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; and three brothers. Verona Ann "Val" Lehner was born June 10, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Vernon and Lucy (Deyo) Lehner. On April 27, 1952, she married Glenn Thompson in Cedar Rapids. Val worked as a mail clerk for Collins Radio from 1974 to 1990 and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019