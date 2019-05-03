|
|
VERONICA "RONNIE" BRIGHTON Iowa City Veronica "Ronnie" Brighton, 71, of Iowa City, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mercy Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Williams, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation or the Trappist Casket Children's Fund, c/o New Melleray Abbey. The complete obituary and online condolences are at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2019