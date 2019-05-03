Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronia Brighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronia "Ronnie" Brighton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Veronia "Ronnie" Brighton Obituary
VERONICA "RONNIE" BRIGHTON Iowa City Veronica "Ronnie" Brighton, 71, of Iowa City, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mercy Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Williams, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation or the Trappist Casket Children's Fund, c/o New Melleray Abbey. The complete obituary and online condolences are at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now