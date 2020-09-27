VERONICA ANNE DOTY Los Angeles, Calif. Veronica Anne Doty died Sept. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif., at the age of 91. Veronica "Ronnie" Doty was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Dec. 12, 1928, to Thomas Manton and Marie Geraghty Manton. Veronica graduated in 1946 from Mount Mercy Academy and in 1948 from Mount Mercy Junior College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She worked as a secretary at LaPlant Choate in Cedar Rapids from 1948 to 1952. In 1951, she married Thomas Domer. They lived in Seattle, Wash., from 1952 until his death in 1957. She then lived in Marion, Iowa, until 1962, when she married Hugh Doty. They lived in Mechanicsville, Iowa, from 1962 to 1974, then moved to Wilton, Iowa. During these years, Mr. Doty worked for a variety of newspaper interests, including the Tipton Conservative. The Dotys moved to Corydon, Iowa, after purchasing the Corydon Times-Republican in 1977. They owned and published this paper until retiring in 1989. Hugh Doty passed away in Arkansas in 1991. Veronica loved the community of Corydon and remained there until 2017, when she moved to California to be closer to family. During her 40 years of living in Corydon, Veronica was active in the Corydon Betterment Corp., the Eden Garden Club, PEO, Wayne County Hospital Auxiliary, Wayne County Home Health, American Legion Auxiliary, Wayne County Volunteers in Action and several other civic organizations. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Community in Corydon. In addition to her spouses, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Eileen Manton. Surviving family members include her son, Patrick Doty of Muscatine, Iowa; and her daughter, Deborah Hass, and son-in-law Steven Hass, of Los Angeles, Calif., as well as three grandsons, Lance Doty, currently living in Japan, and Thomas Hass and Johnathan Hass, both of Los Angeles, Calif., as well as one great-grandchild and several cousins. The family will hold a celebration of her life in Corydon, Iowa, on an as-yet undetermined date in 2021. Memorials may be directed to the Wayne Theatre, P.O. Box 103, Corydon, IA 50060.



