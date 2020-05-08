|
|
VERYL ARDIS HANSEN Cedar Rapids Veryl Ardis Hansen passed away Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020. A private family service will be held for Veryl at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. She will be buried in Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City beside her mother and father. Arrangements are being handled by Cedar Memorial of Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her husband, Richard Hansen; her four children, Daniel, Andrew, Jane and Jill; and a granddaughter, Christine. She was preceded in death by her mother, Viola Sorensen; father, Harry Sorensen; and brother, Charles Sorensen. Born Veryl Ardis Sorensen on April 27, 1928, she grew up on a farm between Thornton and Swaledale, Iowa. She graduated from Swaledale High School in 1945. She attended Wartburg College in 1945-46 and graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing, Rochester, Minn., in 1949. She worked for St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, later in her career she worked as a visiting nurse. While dedicating her life to nursing, she raised four children and pursued numerous interests. She had a lifelong passion for music which she passed on to her children. She also loved the outdoors and wilderness areas. The family regularly took camping trips to parks in the western states, canoed Iowa rivers, and visited the Boundary Waters wilderness area in Minnesota many times. Later, Veryl and Richard continued their travels including a tent trip to Alaska. They also visited Germany, Korea, Japan and China. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2020