VETA HILDEBRAND Cedar Rapids Veta Hildebrand of Cedar Rapids passed away peace-fully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, following complications of T-cell lymphoma. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at First United Methodist Church in Marion with visitation one hour before. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Veta, 79, was born Nov. 18, 1939, to Elmer and Maxine (Mott Leydens) Dunnick in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She grew up on a farm in Poweshiek County and graduated from Montezuma High School in 1958. Veta earned her B.A. from Coe College in 1962 and took graduate work at the University of Northern Iowa. She started her 35-year teaching career at College Community schools and later taught at Williamsburg, Cedar Falls and North Tama community schools of Traer, retiring in 1997. On Sept. 10, 1960, Veta was united in marriage to Richard Hildebrand at the Methodist church in Deep River. She was a member of Marion First United Methodist Church, Friendship Force International, Marion Friends of the Parks, Alpha Study Club of Gladbrook and Lake and Park Holding Corp. of Union Grove Lake, Gladbrook. Veta particularly enjoyed her book clubs, nature, international guests and traveling. Veta is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard; son, Kent Hildebrand (Ceana) of Monument, Colo.; daughter, Carey Smith (James) of Kingwood, Texas; grandchildren, Caleb and Kaitlin Hildebrand and Daria and Ryan Smith; as well as a brother, Ivan Dunnick of Bonners Ferry, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Laurel Dunnick; and sister-in-law, Dixie Dunnick. The family would like to thank Dr. Wilbur and the staff at Hall Perrine for their compassionate care. Memorials may be directed to Hall-Perrine Cancer Center, Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center or Meth-Wick.