|
|
VICKI MAE MERSCH KRAUSE Lawrenceville, Ga. Vicki Mae Mersch Krause, 67, of Lawrenceville, Ga., moved on to the next great adventure on Nov. 13, 2019. She was reunited with her mother, Marguerite McGraw Mersch; brother, Dem Mersch; sisters-in-law, Juanita Mersch and Sandy Mersch; and nephew, Jason Bennett. She is survived by brothers, Lee Mersch and Joe (Jan) Mersch of Las Vegas, Don (Barb) Mersch and Lonny Mersch of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Ann Duggan of Cedar Rapids and Lynn (Jack) Bennett of Peoria, Ill.; as well as 25 nieces and nephews, their spouses and dozens of great-nieces and nephews. She also is survived by her husband, Randy Krause; her son, Gabriel (Kristi) Krause of Indianapolis.; and her daughter, Josie (Jason) Nackers of Atlanta. She adored her grandchildren, Bennett Aaron Nackers, Amelie Pearl Nackers and Victoria May Krause, and she spoiled them rotten. She was over the moon about the impending arrival of grandbaby Valerie Rose Krause. After graduating from George Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1970, Vicki met the love of her life, Randy Krause, a long-haired musician who was later inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame. They were joined in marriage on June 11, 1977, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, where the bride was given away by her brother-in-love, Mike Duggan. After having children, Vicki moved with her young family to Omaha, Neb., before settling in the Atlanta area, where Randy enjoyed a successful career in commercial real estate. When asked her occupation, she would answer "domestic goddess." She was a devoted wife, wonderful mom and beloved Nana. Vicki will be remembered for her broad smile and sparkly eyes, her sense of humor and fun, and her unmatched ability to make her family and friends feel special. She was loved widely and deeply and will be dearly missed. For those struggling to quit smoking, she wanted to share that she was able to quit for good after reading "The Easy Way to Stop Smoking" by Allen Carr. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Vicki Krause to the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias (nfed.org). Arrangements by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. (770) 277-4550. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019