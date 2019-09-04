|
VICKI R. MURPHY Lisbon Vicki Renee Murphy died in hospice care on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Cedar Rapids after a short battle with cancer. She was 71. Vicki was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on Nov. 12, 1947, to Elmer and Alice Murphy. She attended school in Waterloo and graduated from East High School in 1965. She was kind to everybody and loved animals very much. Vicki is survived by her daughter, Brenda; a son, Matt; son-in-law, Tim; granddaughters, McKenna and Gaisey; grandson, Noah; sisters, Kay, Joyce, Teresa and Gloria; brother, David; cat Maggie; two lifelong friends, Charlene and Winnie; and unofficial daughter, Alizabeth. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers, sister and two husbands. Her wishes were to be cremated without a funeral. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Palisades Lodge. You are encouraged to wear bright colors or tie dye; the quirky person she was would love it.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019