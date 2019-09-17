|
|
VICKI POWERS Cedar Rapids Vicki Powers, 70, of Cedar Rapids, died Sept. 14, 2019, at her home. She was born May 5, 1949, in Ottumwa to Wallace and Eloise (McCarty) McClure. She married Kenneth Funk in 1965. Surviving are two sons, Kenneth Funk Jr. of Hiawatha and Jody Funk of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Julie Funk of Cedar Rapids; one grandchild; brother, Wallace; and sister, Marcy. She was preceded in death by a son, Jamie Funk. The body has been cremated. There are no services planned.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019