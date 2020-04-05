Home

Victoria Ann "Vicki" Snarzyk

Victoria Ann "Vicki" Snarzyk Obituary
VICTORIA "VICKI" ANN SNARZYK Cedar Rapids Victoria "Vicki" Ann Snarzyk, 61, of Cedar Rapids, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Heritage Care Center from the COVID-19 illness. Services will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Vicki is survived by her father, TJ Snarzyk of Marshalltown; brother, Brian (Suzanne) Snarzyk of Vienna, Va.; sister, Judy Fletcher of Denver, Colo.; nephew, Nathaniel of Denver, Colo., and nieces, Abigail and Emily of Vienna, Va. Vicki was preceded in death by her mother, Mary, who died in 2016. Victoria Ann was born on Jan. 11, 1959, in St. Louis, the daughter of TJ and Mary Filla Snarzyk. She graduated from LaSalle High School in 1977 and attended classes at Kirkwood Community College. Vicki worked in the food service, elder and child care industries for many years. Vicki enjoyed swimming when she was younger, fishing and gardening. She loved spending time with her nieces, nephew and her dogs. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020
