Martin Funeral Home - Waukon
202 Allamakee Street
Waukon, IA 52172
563-568-3162
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Waukon
202 Allamakee Street
Waukon, IA 52172
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Waukon, IA
Vincent Haas


1926 - 2020
Vincent Haas Obituary
VINCENT T. HAAS Waukon Vincent T. Haas, 93, of Waukon, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center in Waukon surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Martin Funeral Home in Waukon. Memorials may be made in remembrance of Vince to St. Patrick's Parish Renovation Fund or Good Samaritan Center. Vincent Theodore Haas was born Aug. 6, 1926, in rural Waukon, Iowa, in Lycurgus Township, the son of Tade and Elsie (Ferring) Haas. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Lycurgus. Vince attended country school through fifth grade before attending St. Patrick School. He graduated from Waukon Senior High in 1945, where he met the love of his life, Ruth Hanson. Their 64-year marriage began on April 18, 1949. Vince worked 34 years in the grocery business, serving as produce department manager and grocery store manager at what was formerly Quandahl's Food Ranch in Waukon. After retiring, he answered the phone for Zahn Plumbing & Heating and did deliveries for Sycamore Floral. Vince was a devoted member and served on several councils of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He also was active in Kiwanis Club and a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, St. Matthew's Council. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, attending dances, woodworking, gardening, canning the harvest, baking, painting and puzzles. Vince and Ruth enjoyed numerous bus trips, traveling to 44 states. These included several trips to Branson, Mo., Canada, Norway, Ireland and Italy. He loved spending time with his children and their families. Survivors include his children, Ted (Dianne) Haas of Ottumwa, Mary (Mike) Finnegan of Independence, Carol (Gayle) Decker of Waukon, Tom (Annette) Haas of Iowa City, Julie (Mike) Snitker of Waukon and Christine (John) Murphy of Osceola, Ind.; his 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Anna Mae (Paul) Ryan of Oelwein. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister. Leonita Bresnahan; a grandson, Brian Haas; and his wife, Ruth, in 2013. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
