VINCENT JACKIE "JACK" ERNEST MCMURRAY Cedar Rapids Vincent Jackie "Jack" Ernest McMurray, 67, of Cedar Rapids, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in his home. Celebration of life gathering will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Playtime Bar. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. A full obituary will be available at www.broshchapel.com . Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre are in charge of Jack's arrangements.