VINCENT BAYAZET KENNEALLY Strawberry Point Vincent Bayazet Kenneally, 97, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point and the Wilder Museum. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of COVID-19 concerns, anyone over 10 years of age is required to wear a mask at Mass and strongly encouraged to wear a mask at the funeral home visitation. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point with the Rev. John Hagen officiating. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point with a Scripture service at 3 p.m. Friends also may call one hour before Mass on Friday at the church. Interment with military rites: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Strawberry Point.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 2, 2020.