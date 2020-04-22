|
|
VIOLA MAE MEADER Marion Viola Mae Meader, 93, of Marion, Iowa, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, following a sudden illness. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private family burial will take place Wednesday, April 22, at Pine View Cemetery in Delaware, Iowa. A public memorial service will take place at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Viola was born Dec. 6, 1926, on the family farm in Lamont, Iowa, to Jesse and Nona (Lewis) Holroyd. She graduated from Lamont High School and went on to teach in a one-room school house for several years. On Jan. 13, 1947, Viola was united in marriage to William R. Meader. He preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 1966. To this union were born five children. Viola worked as a housekeeper for many years, then worked at Linn Manor Care Center as a cook and in laundry for 15 years, until she retired. She lived a life of service, and cut and rolled bandages for missionaries at hospitals in Zambia. She was in fellowship at Marion Gospel Hall until her death. She was born again on Nov. 3, 1955. John 3:36. Viola is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Mark Meader of Central City, Iowa, John (Rose) Meader of Marion, Malcolm (Roberta) Meader of Urbana, Iowa, Stanley (Loni Kay) Meader of Washington, Iowa, and Cristina Tita of Youngstown, N.Y.; 40 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Meader; five siblings; one daughter-in-law, Janet Meader; a son-in-law, Mark Tita; and one great-grandson. Please share a memory of Viola at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020