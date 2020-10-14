Viola Thomas

1/1
VIOLA E. THOMAS Cedar Rapids Viola E. Thomas, 95, of Clarence, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Clarence Nursing Home. A private funeral service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with a burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Viola Erna Bramow was born on May 31, 1925, on a farm in Mount Auburn, Iowa, in a tornado, delivered by Dr. Manahan. She went to country school until sixth grade. She went to seventh and eighth grade at Mount Auburn and played softball. She went to high school in Vinton. She was confirmed in the Lutheran church, and worked at Cedar Valley Times and then in the county house records office in Vinton. On July 4, 1945, Viola was united in marriage to Robert G. Thomas in the Presbyterian parsonage in Vinton. In 1947, a daughter, Linda, was born. She moved to Cedar Rapids in 1955 and joined Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church. A son, Steven, was born in 1956. In 1966, Viola worked for State Farm Auto Co. and then State Farm Fire and Casualty. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Robert Bramow and Edward Bramow. Left to cherish Viola's memories are her children, Linda (Donavon) Freese of Stanwood and Steven Thomas of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Mark Freese, Molly (Craig) Hansen and Amy (Shane) Knoche; and six great-grandchildren, Alexis Freese, Eric Hansen, Jason Hansen, Haley Hansen, Madison Knoche and Kaitlyn Knoche. Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous or Clarence Nursing Home in Viola's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
