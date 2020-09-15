Viola Vaupel

VIOLA MARIE VAUPEL Vinton Viola Marie Vaupel went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Because of COVID-19 concerns, private family funeral services will be held followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. A video of Viola's service will appear on the funeral home website the week of Sept. 25. Viola was born Aug. 9, 1922, in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Blanche (Kearns) Walter. The oldest of four children, she and her siblings lost their dad to cancer when she was only 10 years old. Her mom worked hard to be able to provide for her young family and keep them with her. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton in 1940 and found herself looking for work at a time when jobs were scarce. It was a local farm boy who shared her interest in roller skating that caught her attention and heart. She married Albert Vaupel on Aug. 2, 1942. They celebrated almost 64 years together before his passing in 2006. Albert and Viola worked together to build a successful family farm northeast of Vinton. Extended family and neighbors were important parts of life as they shared farm work and celebrations with the siblings and friends in their community. Viola was an excellent cook, baker, candy maker, seamstress, gardener and crafter. As mother to three daughters, she taught them by example and instructed them with lessons that equipped them for life. In addition to providing a secure and stable home for her children, she became an involved and beloved grandma and great-grandma. Faith was at the core of the values that shaped her life and she was involved in various ways at First Baptist Church in Vinton, including teaching children's Sunday school for many years. She was a resilient person with a practical determination and generous spirit and will be greatly missed. Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Kusel of Brooklyn, Iowa, and Patty (Jim) Anderson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a son-in-law, Arlan (Sue) Hollenbeck of Vinton; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Vaupel; infant son, Gary Vaupel; daughter, Sue Hollenbeck; brother, Carroll Walter; and two sisters, Donna Abernathy and Doris Perry. The family would like to thank the staff at the Vinton Lutheran Home Assisted Living for taking care of her during the difficult months of forced isolation because of COVID-19 restrictions, the professionals at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids for their understanding and care in recent days, and the Mercy Hospice House caregivers who helped us as we navigated the last days with her. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Cards of condolence or memorials may be forwarded to Patricia Anderson, 1733 Lake Terrace Rd., Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
