Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
511 Main St
Central City, IA 52214
(319) 438-6113
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Seekins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Vi Seekins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Vi Seekins Obituary
VIOLA "VI" SEEKINS Marion Viola "Vi" Seekins, 82, of Marion, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Per Vi's wishes, private family services will take place. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City. Viola was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Fred and Violet (Nelson) Yerke. She worked for many years at Caterpillar Inc. Vi will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Viola is survived and lovingly remembered by her two children, Dean (Mary) Seekins of Hudson and Cheryl (Nick) Nolting of Central City; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Please share a memory of Viola at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -