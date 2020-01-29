|
VIOLA "VI" SEEKINS Marion Viola "Vi" Seekins, 82, of Marion, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Per Vi's wishes, private family services will take place. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City. Viola was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Fred and Violet (Nelson) Yerke. She worked for many years at Caterpillar Inc. Vi will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Viola is survived and lovingly remembered by her two children, Dean (Mary) Seekins of Hudson and Cheryl (Nick) Nolting of Central City; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Please share a memory of Viola at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020