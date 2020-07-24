VIOLET C. SANCHEZ Cedar Rapids Violet C. Sanchez, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 2nd Street SE, where a rosary begins at 6:30 p.m. Private graveside services will be Saturday at St. John's Cemetery, with Deacon Robert Hurych officiating. Due to COVID-19 considerations, everyone attending the visitation and graveside services is strongly urged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Violet is survived by her children, Marcelina (Bruce) Luedeman, Central City, and Antonio Sanchez, Cedar Rapids; one sister, April (Darwin) Uhlenhopp, Clarksville; 23 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucio; children, Juanita Halverson, Mary Ellen Sanchez, William "Boomer" Sanchez, Geraldina Varner, Randall Sanchez and Annette Sanchez; and her parents, Clyde and Ivah Chesmore. Violet C. Saxton was born Sept. 10, 1935, in Iowa City, and from a young age was raised by Clyde and Ivah (Floyd) Chesmore. She was a lifelong resident of the Cedar Rapids area. Violet married Lucio W. Sanchez on Dec. 8, 1950, in Chicago. Lucio died on April 8, 2001. Violet was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed family reunions and nature. Memorial donations may be given to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com
