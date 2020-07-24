1/1
Violet C. Sanchez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIOLET C. SANCHEZ Cedar Rapids Violet C. Sanchez, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 2nd Street SE, where a rosary begins at 6:30 p.m. Private graveside services will be Saturday at St. John's Cemetery, with Deacon Robert Hurych officiating. Due to COVID-19 considerations, everyone attending the visitation and graveside services is strongly urged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Violet is survived by her children, Marcelina (Bruce) Luedeman, Central City, and Antonio Sanchez, Cedar Rapids; one sister, April (Darwin) Uhlenhopp, Clarksville; 23 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucio; children, Juanita Halverson, Mary Ellen Sanchez, William "Boomer" Sanchez, Geraldina Varner, Randall Sanchez and Annette Sanchez; and her parents, Clyde and Ivah Chesmore. Violet C. Saxton was born Sept. 10, 1935, in Iowa City, and from a young age was raised by Clyde and Ivah (Floyd) Chesmore. She was a lifelong resident of the Cedar Rapids area. Violet married Lucio W. Sanchez on Dec. 8, 1950, in Chicago. Lucio died on April 8, 2001. Violet was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed family reunions and nature. Memorial donations may be given to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Papich-Kuba Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Rosary
06:30 PM
Papich-Kuba Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Graveside service
St. John's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Papich-Kuba Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
1228 2nd St SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
(319) 362-9032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Papich-Kuba Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved