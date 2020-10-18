1/1
Violet Elaine Moravek
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIOLET ELAINE MORAVEK Cedar Rapids Violet Elaine Moravek, 97, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Violet was born March 7, 1923, in Mechanicsville, the daughter of David and Maude (McCormick) Walshire. She graduated from Mechanicsville High School, Class of 1941. Violet was united in marriage to Roger Moravek on September 30, 1950, in Lisbon, Iowa. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 58-plus years and the couple enjoyed fishing and long drives together. Violet also enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, JoAnn (Walshire) Kunde of Austin, Texas; and sister-in-law, Joan Moravek of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Moravek, in 2009; parents, David and Maude Walshire; grandparents, Mary and George McEowen, and John and Magdalene Walshire; siblings and their spouses, Donald and Mary Rose Walshire, Lawrence and Louella Walshire and Lucille and Fred Peruccini. Please share a memory of Violet at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved