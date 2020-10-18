VIOLET ELAINE MORAVEK Cedar Rapids Violet Elaine Moravek, 97, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Violet was born March 7, 1923, in Mechanicsville, the daughter of David and Maude (McCormick) Walshire. She graduated from Mechanicsville High School, Class of 1941. Violet was united in marriage to Roger Moravek on September 30, 1950, in Lisbon, Iowa. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 58-plus years and the couple enjoyed fishing and long drives together. Violet also enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, JoAnn (Walshire) Kunde of Austin, Texas; and sister-in-law, Joan Moravek of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Moravek, in 2009; parents, David and Maude Walshire; grandparents, Mary and George McEowen, and John and Magdalene Walshire; siblings and their spouses, Donald and Mary Rose Walshire, Lawrence and Louella Walshire and Lucille and Fred Peruccini. Please share a memory of Violet at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
