VIOLET M. BRISLAWN Marion Violet M. Brislawn, 100, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Marion United Methodist Church, 5050 Rec Dr., Marion, conducted by the Rev. Mike Morgan. The family also will greet friends one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Violet was born on March 8, 1919, in Marion, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Gertrude (Glass) Knapp. She graduated from Springville High School. Violet was united in marriage to Owen Brislawn on Feb. 28, 1938. He passed away in October of 1992. She was employed at Collins Radio for 21 years as a test operator before retiring. Violet sold Avon for more than 40 years and was a member of the President's Club. She was a member of the Marion United Methodist Church and Rockwell Craft Club, and volunteered at the Central City Falcon Civic Center. She is survived by her children, Diana (Victor) Smith and Larry (Diana) Brislawn, both of Hiawatha; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Brislawn of Delhi; sister, Virginia Howe of Marion; brother-in-law, Ted Schutt of Cedar Rapids; 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren. Violet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen; sons, Wilbur and Gary; great-granddaughter, Casandra Fisher; grandson, Paul Letts; great-grandson, Brayden Bruce; two brothers and three sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Violet's memory may be directed to Mercy Hospice or Marion United Methodist Church. Please share a memory of Violet at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019