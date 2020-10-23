1/1
Violet Marie "Vicky" Cady
1953 - 2020
VIOLET "VICKY" MARIE CADY Cedar Rapids Violet "Vicky" Marie Cady, 67, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at the Oldorf Hospice House on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A public visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. Vicky was born Sept. 9, 1953, in Keokuk, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Wilma (Nicole) Lovell. Violet worked at the Green Square Retirement home for many years. Those left to cherish Violet's memory are her three children, Shelly (Keith) Karriher, Sherry (Brad) Coffey and Chris (Kathi) Hempen; siblings, Shirley (John) Robinson of Cedar Rapids, Kenneth (Cindy) Lovell of Keokuk, Iowa, Betty Lovell of Marion, Iowa, Pam (Dave) Olsen of Keokuk, Iowa, Clarence Lovell of Arizona and Stacey Dykstra of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; niece, Claudia (Verlan) Klenk of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, their daughters, Jessica (four children) and Miranda Klenk; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Vicky was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Sandra and John. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at the Hospice House and the Marcy Hospital ICU. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
