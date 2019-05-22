Home

Violette Miller Obituary
VIOLETTE SMEJKAL MILLER Cedar Rapids Violette Smejkal Miller, 99, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Hiawatha Care Center. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Burial will be at Czech National Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter, Sandy (Pat) Murphy; daughter, Linda Smejkal Smith; son, Steven Smejkal; and daughter, Kris (John) Bloodgood; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Don (Marge) Richards. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Smejkal; her husband, Bill Miller; a granddaughter, Maureen Murphy; one brother; and one sister. Violette was born March 8, 1920, in Oelwein, Iowa, to parents Ned and Germaine Richards. She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in 1941, and married Louis Smejkal on June 8, 1941, in Hannibal, Mo. Louis and Violette started their family in Cedar Rapids in 1942, she stayed home raising the kids, and began her nursing career after Louis passed in 1956. Violette enjoyed playing bridge and doing ceramics. Volunteering for the was her passion. A special thank-you to the Hiawatha Care Center staff and Dr. Mary Ann Nelson for the wonderful care given to Vi for the past four years. Memorial donations may be directed to or All Saints Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2019
