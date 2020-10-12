VIRGENE H. BOCKENSTEDT Dyersville Virgene H. Bockenstedt, 85, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at MercyOne Senior Care Center in Dyersville, Iowa. A private family visitation for Virgene will be held at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Virgene Bockenstedt Family, P.O. Box 271, Dyersville, IA 52040. A Private Mass of Christian Burial for Virgene will be held at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa, with the Rev. Tony Presiding. The Mass will be livestreamed and viewable on the Basilica St. Francis website. Burial will be held in St. Boniface Cemetery in New Vienna, Iowa. Virgene was born Dec. 16, 1934, in New Vienna, Iowa, daughter of Edmund and Anastasia (Hermsen) Vaske. She received her education from St. Boniface Catholic School in New Vienna, Iowa. On Feb. 9, 1954, she was united in marriage to Martin Bockenstedt at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, Iowa. Together, the couple farmed in the rural New Vienna/Dyersville area from 1956 until 1997. Virgene was a tour guide and company driver for the Ertl Company, now Racing Champions. She also volunteered along with her husband, Martin, at Oak Crest Care Center in Dyersville, and the Heritage House Museum in New Vienna. He preceded her in death in 2003. Virgene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She truly loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing cards, euchre and quilting. Virgene was a devoted Catholic and her faith played an important role in her life. Virgene was a member of Basilica St. Francis Xavier Parish, Basilica Choir and the Altar and Rosary Society in Dyersville, Iowa. She also was formerly a member and organist of the St. Boniface Catholic Church and Choir in New Vienna for Many years. Virgene is survived by one daughter, Connie (Jon) Gentry of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Lynne (Ken) Vorwald, Laura Davis (Josh Umstead), Mark (Lisa) Davis, Tricia (Justin) Suarez, Travis (Allison) Bockenstedt, Troy (Becky) Bockenstedt and Trent (McKenzie) Bockenstedt; two stepgrandchildren, Ann (Corey) Neumann and Jon (Courtney) Gentry; 21 great-grandchildren, Nicholas (Mackenzie) Vorwald, Marissa (Sam Corrigon) Vorwald, Morgan and Brooke Vorwald, Cael and Brynlee Deflieger, Taylor and Colt Davis, Maxx and Maelyn Gentry, Harrison, Levi, Wyatt and Suzie Neumann, Brooks Bockenstedt, Eva and Mila Suarez, Emmie, Tucker and Lincoln Bockenstedt, and Willow Bockenstedt; great-great-grandchildren, Keagan, Abbie and John; special friend, Roger Bries of Dyersville, Iowa; one brother, Charles D. (Donna) Vaske of New Vienna, Iowa; four sisters-in-law, Pat Vaske of Garnavillo, Iowa, Mary Vaske of Dyersville, Iowa, Alice Bockenstedt of New Vienna, Iowa, and Grace Kirsch of Dyersville, Iowa. Virgene also is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marty; one son, Larry Bockenstedt on Oct. 7, 2016; one sister, Doris (Floyd) Goedken; two brothers, Marvin Vaske and Ralph Vaske; brothers-in-law, Eugene Bockenstedt, Clarence Bockenstedt, Laverne "Toby" (Dula) Bockenstedt and John Kirsch; sister-in-law, Alice Bockenstedt; and three nephews, Paul Bockenstedt in infancy, David Kirsch and Nick Kirsch. The family would like to give a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at MercyOne Senior Care Center in Dyersville for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Virgene. If you would like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com
.