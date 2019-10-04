Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
715 10th Ave SW
Mt Vernon, IA 52314
319-895-8425
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Virgene "Jean" Wilson

Virgene "Jean" Wilson Obituary
VIRGENE "JEAN" WILSON Mechanicsville Virgene "Jean" Wilson passed away on Oct. 2, 2019. A gathering to celebrate her life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, with a celebration service at 4 p.m. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Davidson; children, Kristene (Wade) Prasil, Mark Wilson and Barney Wilson; grandchildren, Ashley and Brandon Donegan; siblings, Susan (Roger) Boettger and Bruce (Michelle) Davidson; and many nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; father, Elby; and brother, Larry Davidson. Memorials in Jean's memory may be directed to Mechanicsville Fire and Ambulance. Please share your support and memories with Jean's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
