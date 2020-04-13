|
|
VIRGIL A. BOYNTON Marion Virgil A. Boynton, 100, of Marion, died on April 11, 2020, at Wellbrooke Senior Living in Avon, Ind. The Rev. Robert Blahnik will officiate a private burial service at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for a later date. Survivors include his three daughters, Lynnette Lang of Watkinsville, Ga., Jeanne (Robert) Blahnik of Brownsburg, Ind., and Kristin Hiland of Carmel, Ind.; six granddaughters, Aimee (Will) Gartner of Covington, Ga., Robin (Max) Benedict of Tampa, Fla., Kimberly (Sam) Horner of Athens, Ga., Kelli (David) Trujillo of Indianapolis, Ind., Kara (Jason) Mulligan of Rockford, Ill., and Lexi Hiland of St. Louis, Mo.; and one grandson, David (Karlynn) Blahnik of Hamilton, Mich. He also is survived by 15 great-grandchildren, Clay, Hannah, Faith, Grace, Isaac, Wren, Elodie, Jude, Davis, Lucia, Ramona, Lily, Cade, Brek and Koen. Virgil was born Oct. 27, 1919, at Strawberry Point, Iowa, to W.A. and Agnes Boynton. A member of a large family, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ellen, Hazel, Faith, Elsie and Florence; and brothers, Floyd, Howard and Edwin. He graduated from Strawberry Point High School in 1936. In 1937, the family moved to Central City, Iowa. He spent about two years in the Civilian Conservation Corps in the late 1930s. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Air Corps for five years and was a pilot in the Pacific Theater of Operations for two years in World War II. Upon returning from military service in 1945, he attended business college in Chillicothe, Mo. He was a postal clerk and rural mail carrier for the Postal Service at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from 1950 to 1981. In 1943, he married J. Ula Mae Wilson of Central City, Iowa, at Fort Davis, Texas, and had three daughters, Lynnette K., Jeanne A. and Kristin J. Ula Boynton passed away in 1978. In 1979, he married Dorothy H. Burrack of Strawberry Point, Iowa, who passed away in December 2019. Virgil was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Marion, Iowa. He was also a member of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, the National Federation of Retired Federal Employees and the American Legion Post 298, Marion, Iowa. In his active years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, camping and singing in his church choir. He also enjoyed writing poetry, reading, playing his guitar, listening to soothing and relaxing music and "making sawdust," as he termed his bit of woodwork! Virgil always will be remembered as a man of love, hard work, integrity, honesty and a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His greatest joy in life, which will serve as his greatest legacy, was his family and the love he shared with them. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 13, 2020