Virgil Boynton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIRGIL A. BOYNTON Marion Virgil A. Boynton, 100, of Marion, died April 11, 2020, at Wellbrooke Senior Living in Avon, Ind. A public visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A private family funeral service will follow. Memorial donations may be made in Virgil's name to Camp Ewalu, 37776 Alpha Ave., Strawberry Point, IA 52076. Please see the www.thegazette.com or www.cedarmemorial.com for the complete obituary previously published.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved