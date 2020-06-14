Virgil Boynton

VIRGIL A. BOYNTON Marion Virgil A. Boynton, 100, of Marion, died April 11, 2020, at Wellbrooke Senior Living in Avon, Ind. A public visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A private family funeral service will follow. Memorial donations may be made in Virgil's name to Camp Ewalu, 37776 Alpha Ave., Strawberry Point, IA 52076. Please see the www.thegazette.com or www.cedarmemorial.com for the complete obituary previously published.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.