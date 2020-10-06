VIRGIL F. CERVENY Cedar Rapids Virgil F. Cerveny, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. As per Virgil's wishes, private family services were held. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Virgil was born Oct. 22, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Frank and Lydia (Dubishar) Cerveny. He grew up in Walford and later joined the U.S. Navy following graduation from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. Upon returning home, he went to work as a technician for the telephone company, retiring from Qwest Communications in 2002. Virg was united in marriage to Arlene Nemec on July 2, 1971, in Cedar Rapids. Virg has been with the Mount Mercy coaching staff since 2011 and has made a profound impact on players. He is a member of the Iowa State Bowling Hall of Fame (performance category) as well as the Cedar Rapids Hall of Fame. Virg, a USBC Bronze level coach awaiting his Silver certification, was a longtime student of the game and was coaching what is referred to as the "modern game" long before it was commonplace. Virg has coached the Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School bowling teams for more than 25 years, first as an assistant and then head coach. During his tenure, the J-Hawks have had a team in the state tournament nearly every season. Virg helped Jefferson to six state team titles (three boys, three girls) and two state individual titles. In 2015 he received the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Golden Plaque of Distinction Award for his service. He poured everything he had into coaching, patiently taking the time to draw from his vast knowledge of the game to apply it for each individual. His mentorship reached into the lives of his players as well, guiding them through an important time in their lives. He lived to coach. Virgil is survived by his wife of more than 49 years, Arlene; two sons, Brian (Jennifer Wanat) Cerveny of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., and Dan Cerveny of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Claire and Luke; a brother-in-law, Reynold Moessner of Amana; his sisters-in-law, Marilyn Pansegrau and Linda Crandall, both of Cedar Rapids, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Vivian Moessner. Memorials may be directed to family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com