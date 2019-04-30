|
VIRGIL MARTENSEN Olin Virgil Martensen, 72, of Olin, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa, with the Rev. Rodney Bluml officiating. Private burial will take place in Wayne Zion Cemetery, rural Monticello. The family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Thoughts, memories, and condolences may be shared with the family at www.goettschonline.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019