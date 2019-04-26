VIRGIL W. BATEMAN Winthrop Virgil W. Bateman, 92, of Winthrop, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019. Virgil was born on the Andrews family farm, in Newton Township, Buchanan County, Iowa, May 7, 1926, to Henry and Leora Bateman. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Winthrop. Virgil is survived by his wife of 73 years, Winifred; four daughters, Carol (Larry) Bird, Cathy (Willard) Poston, Joan Burkhart and Janis Bateman; siblings, Charlotte Knipper and James (Betty) Bateman; sister-in-law, Arlene Bateman; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. He loved them very much. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Willie, Larry and Marvin; brother-in-law, Walter Knipper; and son-in-law, Larry Burkhart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the organization of the giver's choice or left to the discretion of the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary